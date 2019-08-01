Osama Bin Laden's son and heir Hamza Bin Laden dead, says US Intel

Image Source : AP Osama Bin Laden's son and heir Hamza Bin Laden dead

Hamza bin Laden, the son and rumoured heir to deceased al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to intelligence reportedly obtained by the United States.

The foreign media, however, has not specified if there was a confirmation on where, how and when Hamza died or if the US played a role in his death.

Hamza bin Laden's last known public statement was released by al Qaeda's media arm in 2018, wherein he had threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.

Hamza bin Laden is believed to have been born around 1989. His father moved to Afghanistan in 1996 and declared war against the US Hamza went with him and appeared in al Qaeda propaganda videos. As leader of al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden oversaw operations against Western targets that culminated in the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center and on the Pentagon.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

At that time, Hamza was thought to be under house arrest in Iran at the time, and documents recovered from the compound indicated that aides had been trying to reunite him with his father.