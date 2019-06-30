Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Clerics issue fatwa against Nusrat Jahan for 'un-Islamic' Sindoor, TMC MP says represent inclusive India

Clerics issue fatwa against Nusrat Jahan for 'un-Islamic' Sindoor, TMC MP says represent inclusive India

Nusrat Jahan stood up to the fatwa against her and said that she believes in '"inclusive India". Nusrat Jahan had received criticism from Muslim clerics for wearing a 'sindoor' and a 'mangalsutra' after her recent marriage.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 14:00 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

MP Nusrat Jahan

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan is receiving support for her decision to stand against the fatwa issued against her. She has got backing from several political leaders as well.

First to come in her defense was her fellow MP Mimi Chakraborty. 

Chakraborty took to Twitter.

"We are Indian and that's our only identification. Proud Indian and will be. Love you Nusrat." said Chakraborty on Twitter.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came in Defence of Nusrat Jahan as well

"Just like Muslim clerics may have the right to free speech to air their anti-Nusrat views (howsoever wrong), Nusrat has full rights to marry whom she wants, wear what she wants, say what she wants and behave as she wants. So long as she violates no law which she has clearly not," he wrote on Twitter.

Deoband-based Muslim cleric had criticised Nusrat Jahan sporting Mangalsutra and vermillion and called this 'unislamic'. 

"Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to," said Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind.

However, Nusrat Jahan decided to stand-up agianst the diktat.

"I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion," Jahan said in a statement that she later shared on Twitter.

Aam Admi Party leader Ashutosh supported Nusrat Jahan.

"Great Nusrat. That is how clerics should be replied to. Who the hell are these clerics to tell how to dress and what to do in life? Enough is enough. Respect for Religion, but not such clerics," he wrote on Twitter.

MP Nusrat Jahan had married businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.

She is a Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat in West Bengal. She won the seat in Lok Sabha election 2019. She trumped her nearest rival by around 3.5 lakh votes.

(with IANS inputs)

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMake book reading a habit, gift books: PM Modi