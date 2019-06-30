Clerics issue fatwa against Nusrat Jahan for 'un-Islamic' Sindoor, TMC MP says represent inclusive India

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI MP Nusrat Jahan

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan is receiving support for her decision to stand against the fatwa issued against her. She has got backing from several political leaders as well.

First to come in her defense was her fellow MP Mimi Chakraborty.

Chakraborty took to Twitter.

"We are Indian and that's our only identification. Proud Indian and will be. Love you Nusrat." said Chakraborty on Twitter.

We r indian and thats our only identification

👍🏻 proud indian nd will be

Love u @nusratchirps https://t.co/qTTP0nbzTI — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) June 29, 2019

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came in Defence of Nusrat Jahan as well

"Just like Muslim clerics may have the right to free speech to air their anti-Nusrat views (howsoever wrong), Nusrat has full rights to marry whom she wants, wear what she wants, say what she wants and behave as she wants. So long as she violates no law which she has clearly not," he wrote on Twitter.

Just like #muslim clerics May have the right to #freespeech to air their anti #Nusrat views ( howsoever wrong), #Nusrat has full rights 2marry whom she wants, wear wht she wants, say what she wants &behave as she wants. So long as she violates no law which she has clearly not. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 29, 2019

Deoband-based Muslim cleric had criticised Nusrat Jahan sporting Mangalsutra and vermillion and called this 'unislamic'.

"Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to," said Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind.

However, Nusrat Jahan decided to stand-up agianst the diktat.

"I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion," Jahan said in a statement that she later shared on Twitter.

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Aam Admi Party leader Ashutosh supported Nusrat Jahan.

"Great Nusrat. That is how clerics should be replied to. Who the hell are these clerics to tell how to dress and what to do in life? Enough is enough. Respect for Religion, but not such clerics," he wrote on Twitter.

MP Nusrat Jahan had married businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.

She is a Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat in West Bengal. She won the seat in Lok Sabha election 2019. She trumped her nearest rival by around 3.5 lakh votes.

(with IANS inputs)