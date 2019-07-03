Rahul Gandhi says resigned as Congress president one month ago

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is no more the president of the party.

He said that he had given his resignation a month ago and the new president should have been chosen then.

Speaking on the delay in the selection of the new Congress chief, Rahul said that the party should decide on the new chief without further delay.

"Party [Congress] should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief during the May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

WATCH:

Earlier on Monday, Chief ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry met Rahul Gandhi and held a detailed discussion on the party's poll debacle as also apprised him of their own feelings as well as those of the party workers from across the country who want him to continue providing leadership to the grand old party.

A string of Congress leaders have resigned from their posts in a show of solidarity with Gandhi, who has announced his decision to step down as President after the Lok Sabha showing. But the party wants him to remain in the post.

Besides party's Chairman for Law and RTI cell Vivek Tankha and Congress candidate from North-West Delhi Rajesh Lilothia, Haryana Women Congress chief Sumitra Chouhan, General Secretary Netta P. Sangma of Meghalaya, Secretary Virender Rathore, Chhattisgarh Secretary Anil Chaudhary, Madhya Pradesh Secretary Sudhir Chaudhary and Haryana Secretary Satyavir Yadav also gave up their posts.

The Congress won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he got elected from Wayanad in Kerala.

ALSO READ | Congress CMs meet Rahul Gandhi, request him to continue as Congress president

WATCH: