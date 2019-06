Image Source : ANI Image

In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, two people were killed and four others injured in a crude bomb explosion last night.

"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared," ANI quoted locals as saying.

"There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us," they added.

The culprits are yet to be nabbed by the cops. There is fear in the entire area.

