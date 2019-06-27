No traditional exchange between Indian, Pak troops on 'Urs' at J&K border

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

For the second consecutive year there was no exchange of pleasantries between Indian and Pakistani troops during the Baba Chamliyal 'Urs' on the international border in Samba district on Thursday.

Traditionally, the annual 'Urs' at the Baba Chamliyal shrine on the international border has been marked by offering of a 'Chaddar' by Pakistan Rangers while 'Shakkar' (sacred clay) and 'Sherbat' were offered to them by Border Security Force (BSF) troops.

Since there was no formal communication between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers, no delegation came from Pakistan this year and last year on the 'Urs' day to the shrine situated in Samba district close to the international border.

The Baba Chamliyal shrine of famous saint Baba Dalip Singh Manhas is sacred to both Hindus and Muslims who throng the shrine on its annual 'Urs'. Devotees believe that the sacred clay from the saint's shrine has curative properties.

Till 1971, even residents from the Pakistan side of the border were allowed to attend the annual 'Urs'. The practice was discontinued after the 1971 war between the two countries.

Also Read: China slams Pompeo for his criticism of BRI during India visit