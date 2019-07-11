No plan to implement compulsory voting: Government

Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
The voter turnout for the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls was the highest ever at 67.11 per cent across 542 constituencies. Polling was cancelled in Vellore.  

PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 18:40 IST
Representative News Image
PTI

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

There is no proposal under consideration to implement compulsory voting in the country, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written response.

He was asked whether the government has taken any action to implement compulsory voting in the country.

In its March 2015 report on electoral reforms, the Law Commission had opposed compulsory voting, saying it was not practical to implement.

Voter turnout was 1.16 per cent higher than the 65.95 per cent turnout in 2014. 

Also Read | Gujarat High Court stays compulsory voting rule in civic polls

