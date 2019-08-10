NCW wants explanation, DCW an FIR against Haryana CM over 'Kashmiri bride' remark

Image Source : PTI NCW seeks explanation, DCW demands FIR against Haryana CM Khattar for Kashmiri bride remarks

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said she would seek an explanation from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his remarks.

"Why their imagination ends at women and their complexion and looks? How they open their big mouth and give these stupid remarks for women? Why people choose them to power? I certainly will ask for his explanation," she said in a tweet, without naming anyone.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday said an FIR should be registered against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel for their alleged sexist and misogynistic remarks and acts.

In a statement, the DCW said their acts and remarks not only amount to outraging the modesty and denting the dignity of Kashmiri daughters and sisters but has also impacted women and girls all over the country. Their actions may end up inciting violence in the already sensitive area of Kashmir, it said. "Such statements by those in high constitutional offices reinforce the notions of a patriarchal society and severely undermine the value and voice of women and girls," the women's panel said.

Amid the mixed reaction towards the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a controversial remark against the Kashmiri brides. The remark created an uproar, as various politician slammed him for his comment.

Khattar was talking about low sex ratio in Haryana at an event in Fatehabad on Friday when he made the remarks in an apparent reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society," he said.

DCW rebuked Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel as well for allegedly putting out hoardings of Kashmiri girls outside his Delhi residence.

"At a time when several states are on high alert, such insensitive and crass comments that hurt the sentiments of an entire state, have the potential of flaring up violence and need to be checked urgently," it said.

"The commission strongly recommends registration of an FIR in both the matters without considering the issue of territorial jurisdiction," the women' panel said. It has demanded an action taken report in the matter from Delhi Police's Crime Branch by September 14.

No immediate reaction was available from Goel.

