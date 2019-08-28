Image Source : CBI FILE PHOTO CBI cross-examines TMC MP K.D. Singh in Narada case

The CBI on Wednesday began cross-examination of Trinamool Congress MP K.D. Singh, Narada News Managing Director Mathew Samuel and others regarding the Narada sting operation which showed around a dozen leaders of the party including Ministers in West Bengal allegedly accepting bribes.

Singh deposed before the investigators at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters here in the morning following summons for his cross-examination in the case along with the 'whistle blower' Samuel.

Earlier, the CBI has confronted Samuel along with Singh's personal secretary.

Source said Singh did not appear before the CBI on July 29 citing personal reasons.

In 2016, Samuel, the Editor and Managing Director of Narada news portal, had broadcast a sting video just before the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In the video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and Ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The purported video footage of the sting operation surfaced before the 2016 Assembly polls. The CBI lodged a First Information Report in April 2017 following a court order.

Nearly 13 Trinamool Congress leaders were named in the FIR, and many of them were interrogated. The purported footage was also sent for forensic test.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money trail in the case.

