Nageshwar Rao removed as CBI's Additional Director, posted as DG Fire Services/ File Pic

M Nageswar Rao has been removed as Additional Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday. The government has posted him as a Director-General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

This development comes months after Rao was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for contempt. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in February has slammed Rao for shunting out a CBI officer who was in charge of the Muzaffarpur shelter abuse probe despite a freeze on transfers.

A 1986-batch IPS officer from Odisha cadre, Rao held the position of interim chief of the CBI twice. On January 10, Nageshwar Rao, who was CBI's additional director, was made interim chief till the appointment of a new director, after the removal of CBI chief Alok Verma.

The government had decided to remove former agency director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana amidst an unprecedented tussle between the two.

They had levelled allegations of corruption against each other after which the government handed over the charge to Rao till the appointment of Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI director in February this year.

