Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai: Tree branches fall on stationary local, services briefly hit

Mumbai: Tree branches fall on stationary local, services briefly hit

The suburban services of the Central Railway (CR) were briefly hampered Saturday morning after some branches of a tree fell on a platform cover and a local train standing at Mulund station, a senior official said.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: July 06, 2019 11:05 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Tree branches fall on stationary local, services briefly hit

 

The suburban services of the Central Railway (CR) were briefly hampered Saturday morning after some branches of a tree fell on a platform cover and a local train standing at Mulund station, a senior official said.

The train services were restored within half an hour, the official said.

Related Stories

"Due to strong winds, a few branches of a tree located outside the Mulund station, fell on the cover over platform (CoP) and got entangled with the pantograph of a stationary local. The incident took place before 7 am," chief spokesperson of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

"Our team of engineers and other staff removed the branches and restored the wires. The suburban services resumed within a half an hour and there was no major impact on the operations," he added.

The tree was trimmed following the incident, Udasi said, adding that before the onset of monsoon, the CR had trimmed several trees standing along the railway tracks.

Also Read | Mumbai: After 4 days, airport resumes operations on main runway

Watch | 18 killed as wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad, rescue operations on

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJharkhand CM directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply Next StoryIn Maharashtra's Akola: Worker dies after getting stuck in machine at soybean plant  