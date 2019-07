Breaking: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Shantivan building

A fire has broken out in Mumbai's Shantivan building. According to latest reports, fire tenders have reached and are extinguishing the flames.

Smoke can be seen oozing out of the building. Efforts are on to rescue those stranded in the building.

Earlier this week, Mumbai was hit by a building collapse that claimed lives of 14 people. Kesarbai buidling, in South Mumbai's Dongri area came crashing down on July 16.