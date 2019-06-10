Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Gurugram Updated on: June 10, 2019 23:18 IST
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. 

The 79-year-old Samajwadi Party supremo was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level showed a rise. He was later discharged after a few hours last night. 

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and enquired about his health. 

The Chief Minister tweeted the photographs of his meeting with Yadav. Also present on the occasion were SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, his son Arjun and daughter Tina. Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was also seen in one of the pictures. 

