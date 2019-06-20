MTNL shares tweet on Godse; removes it after social media backlash

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

In a faux pas, state-owned MTNL's twitter handle on Thursday retweeted a post from a parody account in the name of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's wife, and delete it after it faced online flak.

When contacted, MTNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar told PTI that the company suspects that its handle was compromised and has approached Twitter to probe the issue. He promised swift action against culprits.

Earlier today, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL's) official Twitter handle responded to a tweet (in Hindi) from a fake handle of Nita Ambani that said Hindus fear to even support Godse, whereas Muslims name their children 'Taimur' and feel proud of it.

MTNL's official account responded to the tweet saying "truth is difficult to digest".

The tweet, which created a flutter and triggered deluge of comments on the social media platform, was deleted subsequently.

"We have changed the passwords, and asked Twitter to identify the source so action can be taken against culprits," Purwar said.

MTNL "condemns the act and regrets inconvenience and discomfort" caused to people, he added.

