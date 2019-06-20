Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. MTNL shares tweet on Godse; removes it after social media backlash

MTNL shares tweet on Godse; removes it after social media backlash

In a faux pas, state-owned MTNL's twitter handle on Thursday retweeted a post from a parody account in the name of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's wife, and delete it after it faced online flak.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 21:00 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

In a faux pas, state-owned MTNL's twitter handle on Thursday retweeted a post from a parody account in the name of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's wife, and delete it after it faced online flak.

When contacted, MTNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar told PTI that the company suspects that its handle was compromised and has approached Twitter to probe the issue. He promised swift action against culprits.

Earlier today, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL's) official Twitter handle responded to a tweet (in Hindi) from a fake handle of Nita Ambani that said Hindus fear to even support Godse, whereas Muslims name their children 'Taimur' and feel proud of it. 

MTNL's official account responded to the tweet saying "truth is difficult to digest".

The tweet, which created a flutter and triggered deluge of comments on the social media platform, was deleted subsequently.

"We have changed the passwords, and asked Twitter to identify the source so action can be taken against culprits," Purwar said.

MTNL "condemns the act and regrets inconvenience and discomfort" caused to people, he added.

Also Read: PMO intervenes to bail out BSNL, MTNL; asks DoT to expedite revival proposals

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMunger Arms Case: NIA searches 12 locations in Bihar, UP; Rs 29 lakh cash, arms recovered Next StoryDelhi Police issues traffic advisory for International Day of Yoga  