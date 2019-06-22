Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
Moderate to heavy rains likely in MP

The state witnessed pre-monsoon showers in the last 24 hours in Shahdol, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur divisions, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Bhopal Published on: June 22, 2019 17:19 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : AP

Image for representation

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, weatherman said Saturday.

The state witnessed pre-monsoon showers in the last 24 hours in Shahdol, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur divisions, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

He said places like Kotma, Jethari and Amarkantak in Anuppur district and Bagli in Dewas district each received 7 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy showers are likely in Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Sidhi, Singrauli and Shadol districts in the next 24-hours.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures have gone up in areas under Chambal and Hoshangabad divisions, he said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 42 degree Celsius in Hoshangabad, and at 38.5 degree Celsius in Bhopal.

