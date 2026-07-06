Ram Temple Trust displays ornaments donated by devotees amid theft allegations | WATCH

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday displayed the ornaments and the valuables that were donated to the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, while maintaining that the offerings of the devotees remains safe amid allegations of embezzlements of donations. It also displayed the gold-plated Ramcharitmanas worth Rs 5 crore that was donated to the temple.

Briefing the reporters while displaying the donations, trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said the Ram Temple has maintained a register that has all details regarding the 2,800 items that were donated. He maintained that all the donated valuables are safe, adding that there is complete transparency.

"There is no need to accept any kind of rumour. If devotee wants to verify the utilisation of his or her donation, then he or she can obtain the details from the temple after raising a request. We have brought the register containing the records of all these items to show you; we will present the details of all the items in question. We are going to display all of these before you today," Giri said.

Champat Rai's resignation accepted, trust to meet again on July 22

Earlier in the day, the trust held a meeting that went on for more than two hours, discussing the alleged theft. During the meeting, which was also attended chairman Nritya Gopal Das, the trust accepted general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra's resignations. In Rai's position, trustee Krishna Mohan was given charge of the interim general secretary.

The trust will meet again on July 22 to discuss the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and appoint additional trustees. It also announced that a three-member committee -- comprising retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and trustee Suresh Haware -- has been constituted to identify a chief executive officer (CEO) for the trust.

"Our Trust is fully committed to ensuring such impeccable execution, and we have constituted a small committee to appoint specific officials for this purpose; we will continue to advance the work in this way," Giri said in a media briefing after the meeting concluded.

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