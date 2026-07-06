England name unchanged playing XI ahead of third T20I clash against India

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the third T20I of the ongoing series between India and England. The two sides will meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 7th. It is worth noting that both sides will hope to put in their best performance, and ahead of the game, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) came forward and revealed England’s squad for the third T20I.

It is interesting to note that England revealed an unchanged XI from the second T20I, and England will be looking to put in a similar performance in the upcoming game. The hosts blew away the Men in Blue in the second T20I, registering a four-wicket victory as Jacob Bethell propelled his side to a win.

With this being the third T20I of the series, and the Indian team yet to open its account, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be desperate to improve, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming clash.

What did Harry Brook say after England won the second T20I?

After England won the clash, skipper Harry Brook came forward and talked about what the hosts did right in the game and how pleased he was with his team’s performance against India.

“Extremely pleased, yeah. I thought the lads toiled around in the field... outstanding. And it's one of the things that we spoke about, trying to get off the rope and stop the twos. And there were some decent stats there. I think we had eleven twos, and they had five. So we were pretty happy with that,” Brook said after the game.

“We knew that we could chase that with the wind and the dimensions of the ground. The idea was to get off to a really good start in the powerplay. That didn't quite work in the first couple of overs. But we were happy with where we were after that powerplay. And then the way that Beth played there was phenomenal,” he added.

England playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue

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