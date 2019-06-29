Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 'Missing' Tejashwi says he was undergoing treatment

'Missing' Tejashwi says he was undergoing treatment

Yadav, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not present on the first day of the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly. 

IANS IANS
Patna Published on: June 29, 2019 14:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took to Twitter to put an end to speculation about him going 'missing' after his party's rout in the Lok Sabha polls. He said he was undergoing treatment for the past few weeks.

Yadav, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not present on the first day of the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly. 

Related Stories

"Friends! For last few weeks, I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories," he tweeted.

The former Deputy Chief Minister has been missing from public life since May 29, when he attended a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) review meet to assess the reasons for the party's Lok Sabha election debacle.

Also Read: Queries on Tejashwi's absence annoy Rabri Devi

Watch Video: Tejashwi Yadav might have gone to watch World Cup: RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCriminals roaming freely in UP, government has surrendered: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra