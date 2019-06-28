Friday, June 28, 2019
     
Queries on Tejashwi's absence annoy Rabri Devi

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Friday lost her cool after repeated questions from the media on her son Tejashwi Yadav's absence from the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly.

Patna Published on: June 28, 2019 13:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

Yadav, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not present for the opening day of the Monsoon session. 

The former Deputy Chief Minister has been missing from public life since May 29, when he attended an RJD review meeting to assess the reasons for the party's Lok Sabha polls debacle.

Questioned about his absence, an annoyed Rabri Devi told reporters: "Tejashwi is in your home."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Bhai Virendra said the party was not without a leader in the House. Insisting that Tejashwi "will come soon", he said: "If he (Tejashwi) is not around, someone else will be there in his place." 

