Tejashwi Yadav missing? Posters in Muzaffarpur surface, reward announced for information on Lalu's son

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, has been missing for the past few days even as his state is reeling under a serious health crisis due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Muzaffarpur Updated on: June 21, 2019 17:53 IST
Image Source : ANI

Is Tejashwi Yadav missing? Posters were seen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday announcing a reward for information on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader. 

The poster read: "Rs 5,100 reward for anyone who gives information about the whereabouts of Tejashwi Yadav who has been missing since Lok Sabha election results."

The chief Opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has been missing for the past few days even as his state is reeling under a serious health crisis due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday said that Yadav might have gone to watch the World Cup.

“I don't know exactly where he is, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it,” Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said when asked about Yadav’s whereabouts.

Yadav had led the party’s campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, in the absence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with fodder scam cases. However, the party – which was in Grand Alliance with the Congress – failed to win a single seat in Bihar.

