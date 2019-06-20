Minor raped for six months, man held

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said.

The accused, a resident of a village under the Khanpur police station here, had allegedly been raping his 16-year-old neighbour for the past six months and had threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about it, Siyana Circle Officer (CO) Dhan Prakash Tyagi said.

He said the incident came to the notice of the girl’s parents on Monday when she was stated to be pregnant. An FIR was filed on Tuesday by the girl’s parents under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was sent to jail after the girl's statement was recorded in the presence of a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, the CO added.