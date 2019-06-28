Friday, June 28, 2019
     
Meerut Police looking into complaint of migration of Hindu families

The complainant, Bhavesh Mehta, claimed that Hindu families are selling their homes and migrating out of fear. Hindu women are harassed by members of the other community and people are beaten up for objecting to it, he alleged.

Meerut Updated on: June 28, 2019 6:55 IST
Representative Image

 A committee has been formed following a complaint lodged on the NaMo app by a social worker claiming that 125 Hindu families had migrated from Prahlad Nagar in Meerut due to harassment of women by members of another community, even as officials said the matter pertained to local issues.

ADG of police, Prashant Kumar, said he spoke to district officials. He denied that Hindus were migrating and claimed that the matter pertained to local issues.

To resolve people's issues, a committee comprising the city magistrate and circle officer, Kotwali, has been constituted.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to deal with law and order issues.

