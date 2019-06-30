Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
  Media delegation meets with J&K Governor, shares perception of ground situation

Media delegation meets with J&K Governor, shares perception of ground situation

A delegation of journalists called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday and shared with him their perceptions of the ground situation in the state.

Srinagar Published on: June 30, 2019 22:15 IST
An official statement said here: " A delegation of national media persons comprising Alok Mehta, former President, Editors Guild of India, Akhilesh Singh, Political Editor, Times of India, Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu, Nirmal Pathak, Editor, Bhasha, Aditya Raj Koul, Editor, Internal Security, BTVI and Rubika Liyaquat, Senior Anchor, ABP News, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today."

The delegation which is on a three-day tour of the state shared with the Governor its assessment of the prevailing scenario in the state.

