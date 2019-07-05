Image Source : PTI MDMK chief Vaiko convicted in sedition case

MDMK chief Vaiko was on Friday convicted by a city court here in a sedition case filed in 2009 by the Tamil Nadu government. He was sentenced to simple imprisonment for a year.

Judge J Shanthi held him guilty of the offence of sedition. Vaiko, who was present in the court, said he never sought any leniency.

A petition was filed to suspend the conviction enabling an appeal against the order. Subsequently, the conviction and sentence were stayed for one month. Police had registered a case under section 124(A) of IPC (sedition) against Vaiko for the speech he made while releasing his book "Naan Kutram Sattugiren,"(I am Making the Accusation) in 2009.

