Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Manipur: Rs 100-crore worth brown sugar seized

The drug bust was made in a joint operation of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur police, Superintendent of Police (SP), NAB, W Basu Singh Saturday, at a press conference here.

Imphal Published on: June 30, 2019 7:57 IST
An illegal drugs manufacturing factory was busted at Lilong Dam in Manipur's Thoubal district and 111.2 kg of brown sugar, worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market, was seized, police said Saturday.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly running the illegal factory, the SP.

He credited local voluntary organisation "Ajuman" for their active support in the bust.

Other than the contraband, tools, containers, chemicals, iron plates, pots, plastic containers, buckets, bins, rubber gloves, LPG cylinders and clothes among other items were picked up by the police from the factory, he said.

Singh claimed it was the biggest drug seizure in the history of Manipur.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story) 

