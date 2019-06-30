Manipur: Rs 100-crore worth brown sugar seized

Image Source : AP Rs 100-crore worth brown sugar seized

An illegal drugs manufacturing factory was busted at Lilong Dam in Manipur's Thoubal district and 111.2 kg of brown sugar, worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market, was seized, police said Saturday.

The drug bust was made in a joint operation of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur police, Superintendent of Police (SP), NAB, W Basu Singh Saturday, at a press conference here.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly running the illegal factory, the SP.

He credited local voluntary organisation "Ajuman" for their active support in the bust.

Other than the contraband, tools, containers, chemicals, iron plates, pots, plastic containers, buckets, bins, rubber gloves, LPG cylinders and clothes among other items were picked up by the police from the factory, he said.

Singh claimed it was the biggest drug seizure in the history of Manipur.

WATCH VIDEO: Special Report: How drugs addiction impacting youth in Jammu and Kashmir

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)