Image Source : FILE Man suspected to be "mentally unstable" apprehended for trying to barge into police HQ

A man suspected to be "mentally unstable" was apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly trying to barge into the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO without an identity card, police said.

The man, who disclosed his name as Siddharth, was apprehended and handed over to the local police at IP Estate, they said.

According to police, the man allegedly tried to barge into the Delhi Police headquarters, and when asked for an identity card he also abused them.

During interrogation, the man appeared to be "mentally unstable", police said, adding that he is being questioned for further details.

