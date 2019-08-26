Image Source : PTI 60-yr-old man arrested for sexually exploiting girl in UP

A sixty-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl for over a year, police said on Monday.

In a complaint lodged at Gadwar police station here, the 15-year-old girl and her family alleged that the man impregnated the minor and she delivered a stillborn baby, they said.

The man, who resides in the neighbouring village of the victim, was a frequent visitor to her house and had been taking the girl out as her guardian, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday.

The girl was immediately sent for medical examination after which the man was arrested, police added.

