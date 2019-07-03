Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, requests him to accept proposal to rename state as 'Bangla'

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested him to accept the proposal of renaming Bengal to 'Bangla'. Banerjee's proposal was earlier rejected by the Home Ministry, that had said there is no question of a change in the name of Bengal to 'Bangla' because as per the Ministry of Home affairs it needs a constitutional amendment.

July 03, 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to accept her proposal to rename the state as 'Bangla'.

Earlier during the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs had rejected Banerjee's proposal of renaming the state. 

Rejecting the proposal, the MoS Home in the Parliament said that there is no question of a change in the name of Bengal to 'Bangla' because as per the Ministry of Home affairs it needs a constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy demanded in the House that West Bengal be renamed Bangla in three languages — Bengali, English, and Hindi — in deference to Bengali identity. 

Mamata Banerjee's efforts to rename the state as 'Bangla' have earlier too faced obstacle from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

The Union Home Ministry had written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sharing concerns that the new name may sound like Bangladesh and it would be difficult to differentiate the two at international forums.

