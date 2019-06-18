Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Over 2.4k HIV deaths in Maharashta in 11 months: Health Minister Eknath Shinde

"Between April 1 last year and February this year, 2,460 people have died (of HIV infection) in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Published on: June 18, 2019 17:32 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said over 2,400 people in the state have died of HIV infection in the past one year.

He was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Potnis.

However, the government has not stopped the process of carrying out determination tests of suspected people. The required funding for the scheme is still on," Shinde said.

There has been no delay in implementation of any measure laid down by the National Aids Society of India, said Shinde.

