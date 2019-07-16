Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh gets its first international fight from Indore (representational image)

Madhya Pradesh got its first international flight on Monday, when an Air India flight took off from Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport to Dubai.

Indore MLA Shankar Lalwani, former Lok Sabha secretary Sumitra Mahajan and Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani were present on the occasion.

Lalwani said 24 lakh tourists come to Madhya Pradesh every year. "To cater to these growing numbers, the government had planned a terminal at the cost of Rs 476 crore. The work will start soon," he said.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya congratulated the residents of Indore and the passengers of the Dubai flight.

