29 killed as bus carrying 50 passengers falls into drain on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

At least 29 passengers were killed after a bus carrying nearly 50 passengers fell into a canal on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported early Monday while the Awadh Depot bus of UP Roadways was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi.

According to sources, at least 50 passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident. The chief minister has expressed grief over the incident and has offered condolences over the death of passengers.

Adityanath has also directed the DM SSP to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

