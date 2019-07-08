Monday, July 08, 2019
     
  29 killed as bus carrying 50 passengers falls into drain on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

29 killed as bus carrying 50 passengers falls into drain on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A bus carrying 50 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi fell into a canal early on Monday. The incident took place at the Lucknow-Agra Expressway after the driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle. As per the initial information, 29 people have died in the accident.

New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2019 7:29 IST
Bus falls into canal on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

At least 29 passengers were killed after a bus carrying nearly 50 passengers fell into a canal on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported early Monday while the Awadh Depot bus of UP Roadways was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. 

According to sources, at least 50 passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. 

Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident. The chief minister has expressed grief over the incident and has offered condolences over the death of passengers. 

Adityanath has also directed the DM SSP to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

Also Read | Kullu accident: 32 dead as bus falls into 500-feet deep gorge

 

Video: Bus accident on Lucknow-Agra expressway

