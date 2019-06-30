Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
LGBTQ+ community organises pride march in Vadodara

Dressed in colourful attire and holding placards and balloons, participants sang and danced along the 2.5-kilometre route of the march, which started from Dairy Den Circle and culminated at Yoginiketan.

Vadodara Updated on: June 30, 2019 18:08 IST
LGBTQ+ community organises pride march in Vadodara
LGBTQ+ community organises pride march in Vadodara

Members of the LGBTQ+ community Sunday took part in a pride march in Vadodara in Gujarat.

Dressed in colourful attire and holding placards and balloons, participants sang and danced along the 2.5-kilometre route of the march, which started from Dairy Den Circle and culminated at Yoginiketan, one of the organizers said.

He said this was the fourth 'LGBTQI+ Sanman Yatra' organized by city-based Foram Foundation, an LGBTQ community-based organization, with the support of other groups.

(more to follow)

