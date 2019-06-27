Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap announces online venture 'Tej Sena', asks people to 'join for change'

Tej Pratap-Tej Sena

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap has announced the launch of his online venture 'Tej Sena' for 'change makers' on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap on Wednesday night said the online portal will be launched on June 28 (Friday) at 10:30 am. “Join Tej Sena for change, an online platform for change makers. Launching on 28th June," Tej tweeted.

Join Tej Sena for change, an online platform for change makers. Launching on 28th June. pic.twitter.com/Y2ERUnkMsq — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 26, 2019

Tej has also shared a mobile number in the poster accompanying the tweet, which shows his photo alongside RJD's symbol. One willing to join 'Tej Sena' can register themselves to be part of the movement.

Tej Pratap, during Lok Sabha polls, claimed he was second Lalu of the state, attacking his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap is in between a tussle with his brother for being sidelined from RJD for "anti-party activities".

Earlier in March, Tej had also launched his own political front-the Lalu-Rabri Morcha (LRM), ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019.