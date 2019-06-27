Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap announces online venture 'Tej Sena', asks people to 'join for change'

Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap announces online venture 'Tej Sena', asks people to 'join for change'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap announced the launch of his online venture 'Tej Sena' for change makers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 9:56 IST
Tej Pratap-Tej Sena

Tej Pratap-Tej Sena

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap has announced the launch of his online venture 'Tej Sena' for 'change makers' on micro-blogging site Twitter. 

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap on Wednesday night said the online portal will be launched on June 28 (Friday) at 10:30 am. “Join Tej Sena for change, an online platform for change makers. Launching on 28th June," Tej tweeted.

Tej has also shared a mobile number in the poster accompanying the tweet, which shows his photo alongside RJD's symbol. One willing to join 'Tej Sena' can register themselves to be part of the movement.

Tej Pratap, during Lok Sabha polls, claimed he was second Lalu of the state, attacking his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap is in between a tussle with his brother for being sidelined from  RJD for "anti-party activities".

Earlier in March, Tej had also launched his own political front-the Lalu-Rabri Morcha (LRM), ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019.

ALSO READ: Cracks emerge in RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryThane: Taxi driver forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram', FIR lodged Next StoryMementos received by PM Modi put on display at Bihar town  