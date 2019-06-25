Cracks emerge in RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar

Image Source : PTI Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar is showing signs of breaking up.

The alliance of the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) was formed in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

But after its disastrous showing, the alliance partners have started openly speaking out against each other.

The Congress leader in the Assembly, Sadanand Singh, has been stressing that the party must get rid of its political crutches. "The Congress must improve its base and go solo in the Assembly elections," he said.

On Monday, Hindustani Awami Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manhji criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for not including the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in the Grand Alliance.

"The RJD leadership lacks experience. Leaving the CPI-M out was a mistake," Manjhi said.

Majhi also alluded to differences in the coalition.

"Different types of animals climb on to a tree during floods... The same is true for the Grand Alliance which came together for the elections. Now all its members are singing their own tunes," he said.

The HAM is holding a protest on Wednesday against government negligence that led to over 200 deaths in the state due to the encephalitis and heat wave.

This after HAM and the other Grand Alliance members did not participate in a similar state-wide protest held by the RJD against rising lawlessness and other issues in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was himself missing from his party's protest.

The demonstration was organised after a poster appeared in Muzaffarpur last week, declaring a reward of Rs 5,100 for anyone who tracks down the "missing" Tejashwi Yadav.

