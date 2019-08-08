Kashmir situation: Govt employees asked to resume duties; schools, colleges to reopen on Aug 9

Image Source : PTI Govt employees asked to resume duties; schools, colleges to reopen on Aug 9

All government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Srinagar, were on Thursday asked to report back to their duties with immediate effect -- as per directions issued by the Chief Secretary.

It was further intimated to these employees that necessary arrangements regarding the smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration.

Additionally, all educational institutions, including government and private schools, hence, shall re-open with effect from August 9, to function as usual.

The Centre on August 6 revoked Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Before announcing the abrogation, more than 40,000 troops were deployed in the valley as a precautionary measure -- locking down more than seven million. Most communication, including internet, cellphone and landline networks, were also shut down.