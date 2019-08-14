Pakistan asks UNSC to meet over India's Kashmir move

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan, in accordance with the Shimla Agreement, 1972 and the Lahore Declaration, 1999.

Pakistan has asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to meet and discuss India's decision to revoke Article 370 that till now gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan will not provoke a conflict, but India should not mistake our restraint for weakness," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council, as reported by news agency Reuters.

"If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defence, with all its capabilities," he claimed, adding that "in view of the dangerous implications" Pakistan requested the UN Security Council meeting.

Pakistan claimed on Saturday it had China's support for the move.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday that the council had received a letter from Pakistan and "will discuss that issue and take a proper decision."

Poland, which currently holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, had earlier said that India and Pakistan should find a solution to the burning Kashmir issue “bilaterally”.

Prior to this, Russia, a UNSC permanent member, had said India’s move of abrogating Article 370 was carried out “within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had dialled Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz last Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Poland’s ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said, “Poland hopes that both countries can work out a mutually beneficial solution bilaterally.”

The Polish envoy added, “I would like to emphasise on the word ‘bilaterally’ that’s the keyword.”

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan, in accordance with the Shimla Agreement, 1972 and the Lahore Declaration, 1999.