Centre constitutes UAPT to decide ban on JeI

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: June 14, 2019 22:37 IST
The Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal (UAPT), constituted by the Centre to decide whether there is sufficient evidence for declaring Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, will hold sittings here for three days from June 19.

The UAPT will hold sittings at the High Court Complex in Srinagar on June 19, 20 and 21, an official spokesman said.

He said the tribunal is being presided over by Justice Chander Shekhar of the Delhi High Court.

Accordingly, all those interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with the registrar of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court building in New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned dates for cross-examination, if any, before the tribunal, the spokesman said.

The Centre had constituted a tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court judge to decide whether there is sufficient cause for declaring JeI as an unlawful association.

On March 23, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification stating that the tribunal has been set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The government in February had banned the JeI, saying the Jamaat was "in close touch with militant outfits" and was supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere. 

