Image Source : PTI Japanese Encephalitis claims 4 more lives in Assam, death toll at 101 (representational image)

Four more people in Assam died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), taking the toll to 101 in the state, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Udalguri, Baksa, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts on Friday, it said.

The deceased were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The number of JE-positive cases increased to 439, as 13 new ones were registered, the bulletin said.

JE is a vector-borne disease that affects the brain.

The NHM bulletin further said that cumulative figures for JE/AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) deaths in the state since January was 222, while the number of JE/AES-positive cases during this period stood at 1,569.

