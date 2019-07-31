Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Union Cabinet approves 10% reservation for EWS category

Jammu and Kashmir: Union Cabinet approves 10% reservation for EWS category

Union Cabinet has given a nod to 10% reservation to economically weaker sections in Jammu & Kashmir. Such a reservation is already in place in other parts of the country.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2019 17:41 IST
Representative News Image

PM Narendra Modi

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir. The reservation will be applicable in educational institutions and in government jobs. Such reservation is in place in other parts of the country. People whose yearly income is less than Rs 8 lakh can avail of this reservation.

Who can avail the reservation?

  • Those who are not in the ambit of 50 per cent reservation currently in force
  • Those families whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh
  • Families who own agricultural land with area leass than 5 heactares
  • Rural families with houses with area less than 1000 square metres
  • Families with houses measuring less than 100 square yards in municipal areas
  • Families with houses measuring less than 200 square yards in non-municipal areas

Watch | Centre to grant 10% reservation to EWS in educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndustry captains under "pressure" says Mamata, calls Siddhartha's death unfortunate Next StoryUnnao rape victim's uncle blames Sengar, says has all evidence against him  