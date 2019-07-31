Jammu and Kashmir: Union Cabinet approves 10% reservation for EWS category

PM Narendra Modi

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir. The reservation will be applicable in educational institutions and in government jobs. Such reservation is in place in other parts of the country. People whose yearly income is less than Rs 8 lakh can avail of this reservation.

Who can avail the reservation?

Those who are not in the ambit of 50 per cent reservation currently in force

Those families whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh

Families who own agricultural land with area leass than 5 heactares

Rural families with houses with area less than 1000 square metres

Families with houses measuring less than 100 square yards in municipal areas

Families with houses measuring less than 200 square yards in non-municipal areas

