Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected JeM militant killed during encounter with security forces in Anantnag; operation continues

One terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

One militant was killed during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Nowgam area of the district. According to sources, the slain militant has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad of Panzath and is believed to be associated with the JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) terrorist organisation.

According to a police official, the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the security forces who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

Two to three militants are still believed to be hiding in the area and the search operation to trace them is underway.

Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended mobile Internet services for precautionary measures.

Earlier on Friday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama had gunned down four terrorists during an encounter in Panjaran area of the district.

The identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained. Reports, however, suggested that the terrorists belonged to the JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) terrorist organisation.

Among the slain terrorists were two missing SOG men, who along with their service rifles had gone missing from DPL three days ago. The SOG men were going to join the JeM outfit.

The two SPOs, namely Shabir Ahmad and Salman Ahmad Uthmula were posted at DPL Pulwama.

