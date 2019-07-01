Monday, July 01, 2019
     
IPS Aparna Kumar scales Mount Denali, North America's highest peak

IPS Aparna Kumar has completed her 'Seventh Summit', which means she has now climbed the highest mountains of each of the 7 continents.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 0:00 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

IPS Aparna Kumar scales Mount Denali, North America's highest peak

IPS Aparna Kumar, DIG Indo-Tibetan Border Police has scaled the highest peak in North America - Mount Denali also known as Mount Mckinley.

Mount Denali has a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level. It has a topographic isolation of 4,629 miles, which makes it the third most isolated peak on Earth only behind Mount Everest and Aconcagua.

IPS Aparna Kumar has completed her 'Seventh Summit', which means she has now climbed the highest mountains of each of the 7 continents.

List of mountains comprising of 'Seventh Summit'

  • Asia: Mount Everest
  • Africa: Kilimanjaro
  • North America: Mount Denali also known as Mount Mckinley
  • South America: Aconcagua
  • Europe: Mount Elbrus
  • Australia: Mount Kosciuszko
  • Antarctica: Mount Vinson

Who is IPS Aparna Kumar? 

Aparna Kumar, DIG Northern Frontier ITBP, is the first woman officer to successfully conquer the South Pole. 

She is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, It is even remarkable that the lady from Bengaluru who is mother of two, and who never saw snow before coming for Foundation course at Lal Bahadur shashtri Academy of administration in Mussorie in 2002, has been consistently achieving success in climbing these heights which no other Person in the esteemed bureaucracy of India has ever done it. 

The ITBP has been credited with 211 successful mountaineering expeditions across the globe.

