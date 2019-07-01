Image Source : TWITTER IPS Aparna Kumar scales Mount Denali, North America's highest peak

IPS Aparna Kumar, DIG Indo-Tibetan Border Police has scaled the highest peak in North America - Mount Denali also known as Mount Mckinley.

Mount Denali has a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level. It has a topographic isolation of 4,629 miles, which makes it the third most isolated peak on Earth only behind Mount Everest and Aconcagua.

IPS Aparna Kumar has completed her 'Seventh Summit', which means she has now climbed the highest mountains of each of the 7 continents.

Steely Resolve!



Kudos IPS Aparna Kumar, DIG @ITBP_official on summitting Mount Denali, USA & completing her "Seventh Summit". Unflinching spirit & unflappable mind of Aparna, has made India proud & have become an inspiration for millions of women across globe.



Congratulations💐 pic.twitter.com/7uqH104lcK — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 30, 2019

List of mountains comprising of 'Seventh Summit'

Asia: Mount Everest

Africa: Kilimanjaro

North America: Mount Denali also known as Mount Mckinley

South America: Aconcagua

Europe: Mount Elbrus

Australia: Mount Kosciuszko

Antarctica: Mount Vinson

We congratulate Ms Aparna Kumar, DIG Northern Frontier ITBP on summitting Mount Denali, highest peak of North America (20,310 feet) & completing her Seventh Summit in her mission 'Seven Summits' Challenge. She is the first civil servant & IPS officer to achieve this rare feet. pic.twitter.com/Xy2v7z1r0p — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 30, 2019

Who is IPS Aparna Kumar?

Aparna Kumar, DIG Northern Frontier ITBP, is the first woman officer to successfully conquer the South Pole.

She is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, It is even remarkable that the lady from Bengaluru who is mother of two, and who never saw snow before coming for Foundation course at Lal Bahadur shashtri Academy of administration in Mussorie in 2002, has been consistently achieving success in climbing these heights which no other Person in the esteemed bureaucracy of India has ever done it.

The ITBP has been credited with 211 successful mountaineering expeditions across the globe.