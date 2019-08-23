Friday, August 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. INX media case: CBI sends judicial requests to 5 countries for money transaction info

INX media case: CBI sends judicial requests to 5 countries for money transaction info

They said the LRs, or judicial requests seeking information from foreign countries, have been sent to the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Switzerland, Bermuda and Singapore, they said.   

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2019 19:05 IST
INX media case: CBI sends judicial requests to 5 countries
Image Source : PTI

INX media case: CBI sends judicial requests to 5 countries for money transaction info

The CBI has sent Letter Rogatory, or judicial requests, to five countries seeking details of payment trail in INX media case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram is arrested, sources said.

They said the LRs, or judicial requests seeking information from foreign countries, have been sent to the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Switzerland, Bermuda and Singapore, they said. 

The CBI is investigating the payment trails of several companies abroad and the requested information is required in order to trace such investments, they said. 

Chidambaram was arrested in connection with the case on Wednesday. 

ALSO READ: Violations in INX Media deal not brought to notice of FIPB: D Subbarao told ED

ALSO READ: INX Media: SC grants interim protection to Chidambaram in ED case; no relief in CBI matter

 

ALSO READ: How a probe into 2016 Aircel-Maxis deal led Enforcement Directorate to INX Media case

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCBSE fee hike: Delhi government asks schools not to collect fees from class 10&12 students till further notice