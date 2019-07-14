Sunday, July 14, 2019
     
50th IFFI will pay tribute to late Manohar Parrikar: Prakash Javdekar

July 14, 2019
The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay tribute to late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar said on Sunday.

"Definitely, this year the festival will pay a tribute to our friend Manohar Parrikar," Javdekar told reporters in Panaji, after a meeting of the IFFI steering committee.

Parrikar, who died on March 17 this year, was the Chief Minister when the festival was permanently shifted to Goa in 2004. 

The week-long festival that starts from November 20 will also feature Indian regional cinemas, Javdekar said.

