Indian Army rescues 150 civilians including 60 women in an operation in Assam | Watch video

The Indian Army has once again lived upto its moto 'service before self' and saved 150 flood-affected civilians in a daring operation in Assam's Nalbari district.

The state of Assam has been experiencing serious flood-like conditions and it's not looking to stop as heavy downpour continues. Nalbari district is one of the worst affected areas of Assam with the breach of embankments of Pagladiya river.

Indian Army on Wednesday mobilised a highly trained and well-equipped flood relief column to help the civilian population of Nalbari. The army undertook a massive humanitarian aid and disaster relief operation.

The Indian Army rescued 150 civilians including 60 women and children in the operation conducted amidst heavy downpour, dangerous currents and alarming water levels.

The locals & civil administration were forthcoming in expressing their heartfelt and overwhelming gratitude to the #Army for the #ServiceBeforeSelf”Motto,as the dedicated efforts resulted in averting disaster and resulted in normalization of the situation. @adgpi @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/fPRx861MHv — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 24, 2019

Operating under heavy downpour, dangerous currents and alarming water levels in addition to the pitch dark night, #IndianArmy toiled hard and rescued 150 civilians,including 60 women and children, and brought them to safety.@easterncomd @adgpi @indiatvnews @IndianArmyNewsH pic.twitter.com/O9qGcuA2jy — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 24, 2019

Guwahati based Defence PRO said that the locals and civil administration were forthcoming in expressing their heartfelt and overwhelming gratitude to the Army, as their dedicated efforts resulted in averting disaster and resulted in normalisation of the situation.