Indian Army rescues 150 civilians including 60 women in an operation in Assam | Watch video

Manish Prasad
New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2019 22:56 IST
The Indian Army has once again lived upto its moto 'service before self' and saved 150 flood-affected civilians in a daring operation in Assam's Nalbari district. 

The state of Assam has been experiencing serious flood-like conditions and it's not looking to stop as heavy downpour continues. Nalbari district is one of the worst affected areas of Assam with the breach of embankments of Pagladiya river.

Indian Army on Wednesday mobilised a highly trained and well-equipped flood relief column to help the civilian population of Nalbari. The army undertook a massive humanitarian aid and disaster relief operation. 

The Indian Army rescued 150 civilians including 60 women and children in the operation conducted amidst heavy downpour, dangerous currents and alarming water levels.

Guwahati based Defence PRO said that the locals and civil administration were forthcoming in expressing their heartfelt and overwhelming gratitude to the Army, as their dedicated efforts resulted in averting disaster and resulted in normalisation of the situation.

 

