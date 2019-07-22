Indian Army General wishes Hajj pilgrims, calls them 'lucky few' to fulfil dream

Image Source : FILE Indian Army General wishes Hajj Yatris, calls them 'lucky few' to fulfil dream

As part of Army’s sustained initiative to connect with people of all walks of life in Kashmir, GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon met the Hajj Yatris at Hajj House on 22 Jul 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander said “Every Muslim dreams that one day he would go for Hajj. But, there are only a few who make it".

He congratulated the lucky ones for getting the opportunity to this cherished lifelong dream. On behalf of the Indian Army, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon wished all Hajj Yatris a safe journey and sublime spiritual experience.

On earlier occasions, the Chinar Corps Commander had also interacted with pilgrims coming for Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tulla Mulla, Ganderbal and Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Further, Chinar Corps Commander said “Pray for the wellbeing of your families and lasting Aman-Chain of Kashmir.

Do bring back and spread the message of peace, love, prosperity and tranquillity in Kashmir Valley.”