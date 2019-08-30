With 6 per cent drop in joy, India ranks 9th on happiness index among 28 nations

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE India ranked 9th on happiness index

According to a survey, Indian has been ranked 9th on the happiness index among 28 global markets. Notably, happiness levels receded in 2019. For India, there has been a six per cent drop (from 83 per cent in 2018 to 77 per cent in 2019).

Indians consider good financial conditions and physical well-being among the top-most reasons to remain joyous, the survey revealed. Other factors that make up for happiness in Indians include personal safety and security, friends, along with a feeling of control over life, the "Global Happiness Survey" said.

"For Indians, it boils down to comfortable living conditions, robust health, good financial conditions, friends and social circle and to have a purpose in life. Hobbies and interests are important too," said Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India.

Markets with the highest prevalence of happiness are largely the developed nations, known for their citizen centricity.

Other countries and their rankings on the list include-

Australia and Canada at the top spot (at 86 per cent) have emerged as the happiest nations of the world

China has been ranked as the second most happy nation at 83 per cent

Great Britain (82 per cent)

France (80 per cent)

US (79 per cent)

Saudi Arabia and Germany at (78 per cent)

India at 9th spot with 77 per cent

Argentina (34 per cent)

Spain (46 per cent)

Russia (47 per cent) emerged at the bottom of the heap, among the 28 markets.

