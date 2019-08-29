Mumbai, Delhi feature on list of 60 safest cities across world. Here's list of top 10

Image Source : PTI Mumbai ranked 45th on Safe Cities Index

According to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Mumbai has been ranked 45th on the Safe Cities Index (SCI). Mumbai was followed by Delhi, which stood at 52nd position on the list. The Safe Cities Index (SCI) 2019 ranks 60 countries worldwide across five continents and measures the multi-faceted nature of urban safety, with indicators categorised as digital, infrastructure, health and personal security.

Meanwhile, Tokyo took the top spot as cities in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region made up six of the top-10 safest cities.

Along with Tokyo, Apac cities dominated the SCI 2019.

Singapore and Osaka came second and third, while Sydney and Melbourne also made it to the top-10 cities list.

Though Hong Kong dropped out of this group since 2017, Seoul has joined the top-10 cities' league taking eighth place with Copenhagen.

"Although Apac cities such as Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka continue to rank within the top three cities in the Index, the region also hosts some of the lowest-scoring cities in the world, with Yangon, Karachi and Dhaka close to the bottom of the list," Naka Kondo, editor of the SCI2019 report, said.

Here's a list of top 10 safest cities across the world

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Singapore

3. Osaka, Japan

4. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

5. Sydney, Australia

6. Toronto, Canada

7. Washington DC, US

8. Copenhagen, Denmark

9. Seoul, South Korea

10. Melbourne, Australia

Apac cities perform well across the categories of health security, infrastructure security and personal security, but their North American counterparts generally fare better in digital security, accounting for seven of the top-10 cities in this category, the report stated.

