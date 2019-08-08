I&B ministry launches e-version of 'Rozgar Samachar'

Representative Image

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the e-version of 'Rozgar Samachar' in a bid to make young aspirants aware of job opportunities in the government sector, including public sector enterprises.

The e-version of the weekly, launched by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, will also provide information and guidance about admission and career opportunities in various streams through career-oriented articles by experts.

It is expected to meet the emerging challenge of young readers switching to electronic modes of communication, an official statement said.

The journal has been priced at 75 per cent of the cost of its print version and is available for an annual subscription fee of Rs 400.

Rozgar Samachar is the corresponding version of Employment News (English).

Employment News is the flagship weekly job journal from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It was launched in 1976 with a view to providing information on employment opportunities to the unemployed and underemployed youth of the country.

The journal is published in English(Employment News), Hindi (Rozgar Samachar) and Urdu (Rozgar Samachar) and has a circulation of over one lakh copies per week.

(With Inputs from PTI)