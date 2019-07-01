Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Hot & humid weather in Delhi

It was a humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling three notches above normal at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 11:19 IST
Hot & humid weather in Delhi

It was a humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling three notches above normal at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was recorded at 53 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light thundershower in the evening.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 42.2 degrees Celsius.

