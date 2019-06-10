Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Helicopter crashes in Manhatten, New York

As per reports a Helicopter crashed into a building in central Manhatten, New York.

New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2019 23:58 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

A helicopter crashed into a building in central Manhatten, New York on Monday. 

The Helicopter reportedly crashed on the roof of a building between Sixth and Seventh avenue at about 13:50 EST, according to reports. 

Fire has broken out in the building and people are being evacuated. 

More to follow...

