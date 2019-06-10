Image Source : TWITTER Helicopter crashes in Manhatten, New York

A helicopter crashed into a building in central Manhatten, New York on Monday.

The Helicopter reportedly crashed on the roof of a building between Sixth and Seventh avenue at about 13:50 EST, according to reports.

Fire has broken out in the building and people are being evacuated.

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre.



We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019

More to follow...