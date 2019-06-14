Heatwave to continue to grip Delhi till Sunday; temp likely to touch 43 degree Celsius

Image Source : PTI Delhi Weather

No sigh of relief for Delhiites as heatwave continued to hit national capital on Friday, after a respite. The weather office predicted that the mercury is likely to touch the 43-degree mark, reported PTI.

The weatherman also predicted dust storm and a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon, but that will not have any major effect on the rising temperatures. However, a dust storm and thunderstorm are likely to strike by Sunday evening while Monday is expected to witness light rain and thunderstorm.

At 8:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded the mercury at 29.6 degree Celsius. “It is likely to soar to 43 degrees Celsius as the day progresses,” a MeT official said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 45 per cent, he said. A cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting weather in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards, the India Meteorological Department said.