Heatwave to continue to grip Delhi till Sunday; temp likely to touch 43 degree Celsius

No sigh of relief for Delhites as heatwave continue hit national capital on Friday, after respite. The weather office predicted that the mercury is likely to touch the 43-degree mar

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 11:00 IST
No sigh of relief for Delhiites as heatwave continued to hit national capital on Friday, after a respite. The weather office predicted that the mercury is likely to touch the 43-degree mark, reported PTI.

The weatherman also predicted dust storm and a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon, but that will not have any major effect on the rising temperatures. However, a dust storm and thunderstorm are likely to strike by Sunday evening while Monday is expected to witness light rain and thunderstorm.

At 8:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded the mercury at 29.6 degree Celsius. “It is likely to soar to 43 degrees Celsius as the day progresses,” a MeT official said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 45 per cent, he said. A cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting weather in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards, the India Meteorological Department said.

